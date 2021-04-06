Tammy J. Wylie, 40, formerly of North Hampton, passed away unexpectedly March 25, 2021, in New York.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lillian E. (Bishop) Wylie. She is survived by her three sons: Derek Gowen of North Hampton; Jonathon Estes of Florida; and Jayden Monahan; seven brothers: Steve Wylie Lopez of California; Thomas Wylie of Wyoming; John Wylie Jr. of Idaho; Fred (Sue) Carter of Maine; Edward Plaisted Jr. of Keene; Christopher (Kelly) Plaisted of Northfield; and Shawn Wylie of North Hampton; four sisters: Lynda (Jeff) Eddy of Texas; Dorleena (Thomas) Gowen of North Hampton; Sherry (Thomas) Plaisted-Willard of Swanzey; and Liza Vladyka of Maine; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Tammy was raised in North Hampton. She attended local schools, including the Seacoast Career School for CMA, class of 2015. She formerly was an employee of Market Basket as a meat clerk, following in her father’s footsteps. Tammy was an avid sports fan of the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. Tammy loved music, especially Tupac, and loved dancing. She loved to get all dolled up with makeup and her jewelry. But most of all, Tammy’s prized possessions were her three boys. When she would speak of them, or whether it was showing you pictures of them, you would always see a sparkle in her eyes. Although Tammy lived a short life, she was deeply loved. She struggled for many years with addiction, and despite everything, lost her battle. If you, or someone you love, is struggling with addiction, please call 800-622-4357. At this time the family is asking to respect their privacy in their time of mourning. The Manhattan Funeral Home is responsible for arrangements. The family will hold a private gathering at a later date.
