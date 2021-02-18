Tamiko S. Smith, 95, formerly a longtime resident of western Massachusetts, passed away at Genesis Keene Center on Jan. 17, 2021, due to COVID-19.
Tamiko was born to the late Taki and Masao Sakamoto in Tokyo, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1925. The eldest of six children, she attended dental college in war-ravaged Tokyo (the first atomic bomb was dropped on her 20th birthday), then went to work alongside her father in his dental clinic. She later married Francis P. Smith, a U.S. Air Force serviceman who had to get permission from the U.S. government to marry a Japanese national. With two children (Lillian and Edward) in tow, Tamiko and Francis lived wherever the military stationed Francis: Japan, Hawaii, back to Japan, Illinois, Japan again, and New Hampshire.
Upon her husband’s retirement from the Air Force, they settled in Chicopee, Mass., next to Westover Air Force Base. Tamiko’s favorite pastime was shopping. In later years, though quite different from her adored Tokyo department stores, Walmart became her happy place, her Disney World. Other beloved activities included listening to music (Tamiko went through many phases with different genres, such as disco, Elvis, reggae and Julio Iglesias), catching up on news via Japanese newspapers and magazines, and watching daytime soap operas.
While she was a gifted musician and artist, the family was perplexed with her belief that those pursuits were frivolous. Tamiko was a devoted fan of the PBS program “Lilias, Yoga and You,” performing all the yoga moves on the living room floor in front of the TV set. Weather permitting, she could be seen leaping about the backyard, doing her “Taisou” calisthenics.
While she had only one cat at a time, Tamiko was known for her obsession with all things feline. Pampering her cat by feeding it with chopsticks was the norm. Grandchildren were doted on almost as much as cats. Although Ryan Edward Smith and Ray Harrison Novak certainly were above average grandbabies, they probably had no idea what Grandma Smith looked like for the first few years, as she was always behind a camera. She was quiet, but on car trips we knew she was there from the constant crackling of cellophane wrappers on her unending supply of rice crackers (sembei) and coffee (kohi) candies. And we knew Tamiko was in the house by the telltale cup of green tea.
Tamiko made it through dire times in war-torn Japan, an unpredictable military family lifestyle, the illness and subsequent death of her husband, and the premature death of her son. With her lifetime habit of drinking green tea all day every day, she had an immune system that seemed to defy the odds, rarely ever catching colds or the flu. Yet with the onset of dementia and frailty having taken hold, there was concern when she broke her hip and required surgery. However, Tamiko had a Renaissance of a completely unexpected sort. Even though confined to a wheelchair thereafter, Tamiko became a social butterfly and full of joy! Astonishingly, she thrived on interacting with anyone and everyone at the Keene Center and was well-loved by all.
The Smith family is very thankful for the wonderful staff that provided exceptional care for Tamiko during her last few years. Tamiko was preceded to the land of our ancestors by her husband, Francis Smith; her son, Edward Smith; and her brothers, Ryunosuke and Shojiro Sakamoto. She is survived by her sisters, Emiko and Kimiko; her brother, Dr. Seizaburo Sakamoto; her daughter, Lillian Smith; her grandsons, Ryan Edward Smith (Sheena Choquette) and Ray Harrison Novak (Elizabeth Anne Biddle); her great-granddaughter, Shelby Raine Smith; a very special niece, Dr. Kaori Sakamoto (Dr. Andrew Moorhead); and numerous nieces and nephews.
While no services are planned at this time, we can honor Tamiko’s memory by wearing a mask in public, taking COVID-19 seriously, wearing something purple, and giving your furry friends an extra cuddle. Final arrangements were handled by the Cremation Society of New Hampshire.
