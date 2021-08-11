Taliesin Gregory passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at his home in Nelson, the inevitable conclusion to a courageous battle with late stage cancer (after struggling with it for nearly a year.) He faced the last months and days of his life with the same kindness, bravery, dignity, and humor that he had brought to the world throughout his life.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Heidi Tompkins, their irascible dog, Sirius Black, his father, and five siblings. Taliesin was a native of the Monadnock Region, being born in Keene in 1969. He attended public schools in Keene, but graduated from High Mowing in Wilton, after which he attended Oberlin College, where he studied theatre.
Throughout his life, he lived and travelled to many different places. After leaving college he spent time in upstate New York, the Pacific Northwest, London, New York City and Martha’s Vineyard before returning home to the region, settling down to build an amazing life filled with love and adventures with Heidi. Throughout his life he held many passions strongly, among them literature, theatre, fly-fishing, the promotion of B-corporations and the preservation of wild river habitats, but also including home restoration, gardening, challenging crossword puzzles, bridge and culinary pursuits. He was a consummate baker: His pie crust will live on in legend.
Taliesin wrote drama, fiction and prose throughout his life, and worked for several years in the publishing industry in New York City, most notably at the Darhansoff & Verrill literary agency, which handled such authors as Stephen King, E. Annie Proulx and Neal Stephenson. After leaving New York he became an expert saltwater fly fisherman, pursuing various species on the shores of Martha’s Vineyard, while also working on his writing. He returned to the Monadnock Region shortly thereafter, becoming the president of the Monadnock Chapter of Trout Unlimited, and participating in habitat restoration projects in local rivers and streams. He travelled widely for his fishing in pursuit of trout, steelhead and salmon, covering waters from Alaska, California and Oregon to Canada and the United Kingdom. His twin passions of fly-fishing and literature became the subject of a pair of blogs, a testament to his skill with both pen and fly rod.
After laboring at various jobs, including the founding of a business rehabilitating older New Hampshire buildings, he finally found a home at W. S. Badger in Gilsum.
He is survived by many who loved him dearly throughout his life, and who will feel his loss keenly: his wife, Heidi Tompkins; father, David P. Gregory; sisters Branwen Gregory and Cadigan Gregory; brothers Arofan Gregory, Rohan Gregory and Probyn Gregory; and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws who adored him. He will be remembered as a kind, brilliant, humorous, talented and loving man.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. Those interested in attending should call 603-831-8937 for more details. Masking and social distancing will be strictly observed.
Those wishing to donate in Tal’s memory should make a contribution to the Monadnock Chapter (333) of Trout Unlimited. You can contact the current chapter president at tmcmahon@bellowsnichols.com.
