Tad D. Sandford
Tad D. Sandford, 77, of Dublin, and formerly of Lisbon, N.H., Thailand and a number of other locations in the United States of America, died on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his home with the love of his family present.
Tad was born the son of the late Rebecca (Aldrich) and David Sandford on Nov. 3, 1941, in Tacoma, Wash. He was educated in Massachusetts where he graduated from Gloucester High School, class of 1961. He went on in his studies and graduated from the Fairwood Bible School in Dublin, class of 1964.
On July 8, 1967, he exchanged vows with June A. Abram at the Fairwood Bible Church in Dublin. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for 52 years.
He was an evangelist and a pastor. He was a mentor and spiritual leader for youth groups. He enjoyed talking with people and being involved in his church.
Mr. Sandford is survived by: his wife, June A. Sandford, of Dublin; his children: Amy R. Cook and her husband, John, of Dublin; Randy D. Sandford and his wife, Wendy, of Goffstown; Mark P. Sandford and his wife, Brandi, of Vidor, Tex.; and Lyle R. Sandford of Bedford; his siblings: Mary Hume and her husband, Gerald, of Tacoma, Wash.; Paul Sandford and his wife, Zona, of Spokane, Wash.; and Philip Sandford and his wife, Rowena, of Trout Lake, Wash.; in addition, he leaves: 12 grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Fairwood Bible Chapel, 18 Fairwood Drive, Dublin. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.