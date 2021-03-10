Sylvia M. (Youngman) Oertel, 86, of Keene, died on Feb. 26, 2021, at Genesis Healthcare in Keene.

Sylvia is survived by her two sons: Butch Youngman and his wife, Karen, of Swanzey; and Kevin Youngman and his wife, Amy, of Keene; two granddaughters, a grandson and one great-granddaughter.

She is predeceased by her daughter, Donna Youngman King, who passed in 2005, along with two brothers and two sisters.

Per Sylvia’s wishes, there will not be any calling hours.