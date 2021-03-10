Sylvia M. (Youngman) Oertel, 86, of Keene, died on Feb. 26, 2021, at Genesis Healthcare in Keene.
Sylvia is survived by her two sons: Butch Youngman and his wife, Karen, of Swanzey; and Kevin Youngman and his wife, Amy, of Keene; two granddaughters, a grandson and one great-granddaughter.
She is predeceased by her daughter, Donna Youngman King, who passed in 2005, along with two brothers and two sisters.
Per Sylvia’s wishes, there will not be any calling hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.