Sylvia F. McClary, 85, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Cheshire Medical Center Dartmouth Hitchcock, Keene.
Her parents, John E. and Beulah F. (Greenword) Deegan, welcomed their daughter into the world on June 1, 1936, in Jamaica, N.Y. Sylvia grew up in Douglaston, Long Island, N.Y., was a graduate of Bayside High School and received the Ford Foundation Scholarship to attend Goucher College in Towson, Md.
In 1959, Sylvia began her long career with the Peerless Insurance Company in Keene, first in data entry and later for many years as an insurance underwriter, remaining with the company until their closing.
Sylvia loved to read, and enjoyed sewing, knitting and quilting. Her favorite memories were created vacationing in Maine at Wells Beach; relaxing on Crystal Lake in Barton, Vt., with her sister-in-law, Lorraine, and her husband, Richard Alexander; as well as many trips to Hawaii.
She was a longtime parishioner of St. Charles Church in Bellows Falls.
Sylvia is survived by a sister, Louise Smith, of St. Louis; her two nieces, Pamela Smith Kuschwara and her husband, Kenneth, of Royersford, Pa.; and Angela Smith of Hazelwood, Mo.; and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family members. Her husband of 61 years, Raymond F. McClary, predeceased her on Sept. 28, 2018. She is also predeceased by a brother-in-law, David Smith; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Carolyn and Ralph Stoddard, and Lorraine and Richard Alexander.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Church, 31 Cherry St., Bellows Falls. Burial will follow in the St. Charles Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Westminster, Vt. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 15, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. McClary’s memory to: St. Charles Church, 31 Cherry St., Bellows Falls VT 05101; The Community Kitchen, P.O. Box 1315, Keene NH 03431; NH Food Bank, 700 East Industrial Park Drive, Manchester NH 03109; or the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, West Swanzey NH 03446.
