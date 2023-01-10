Sylvia D. (Cote) Miller, 84, of Swanzey, passed away at Alpine Healthcare on Jan. 4, 2023, following a period of declining health.
On Aug. 7, 1938, in Fitzwilliam, the late Otis Kingsbury and Saimi (Lake) Michelson welcomed their baby girl into the world. Sylvia attended area schools and graduated from Troy High School with the class of 1957.
Throughout her career, Sylvia had been employed by Whitney Blake, People’s Laundry, several Keene hotels and the Keene State College Dining Commons.
Sylvia enjoyed cooking and made sure that each of her children knew how to navigate the kitchen. She was a member of the Eagles and REACT International, a group dedicated to her love of communicating using a CB radio. Sylvia enjoyed getting lost in a good book and enjoyed watching wildlife on TV, especially large cats.
Sylvia leaves behind her children: Sherrill Cote and Dennis Cote, both of Swanzey; Ron Cote of Claremont; and Mark Cote and his fiancé, Karen Rucker, of Hartwell, Ga.; her grandson, Bryan Scott, of Keene; her siblings: Priscilla Michelson and Wayne Michelson, both of Troy; Mary Goodnow and Carl Michelson, both of Fitzwilliam; and her stepbrother, Billy Montgomery, of Alaska.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William Miller, of Keene; her daughters, Denyse Scott of Swanzey, and Pam Cote of Bennington; her granddaughter, Tanya Scott, of Hinsdale; her siblings, Diana Michelson of Keene, and Walter Michelson of Troy; and “Aunt Pat,” Estella Montgomery, of Inverness, Fla..
The family will hold private services for Sylvia and burial will take place at a later date.
Sylvia held a lifelong love of animals, especially cats, of which she had several. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made in Sylvia D. Miller’s name to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the family or to share a memory of Sylvia, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.