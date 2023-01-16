Sylvia A. Blanchard, 80, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023, at her home in Keene with her family at her side.
Her parents, Albert and Elia Grace (Coulombe) Sylvester, welcomed their daughter into the world on Sept. 12, 1942, in Claremont. Sylvia grew up in Charlestown and was a graduate of Charlestown High School. She later attended Keene State College, receiving a bachelor’s degree in education.
Sylvia was an English and American history teacher at Keene High School for eight years. She also tutored emotionally challenged students at Keene High.
For more than 29 years, Sylvia worked as the executive secretary to the lieutenant of Troop C New Hampshire State Police in Keene, a role she took great pride in. She was the first New Hampshire Civilian Employee of the Year. Sylvia was a lifetime member of the N.H. Troopers Association.
She had a passion for local and state history, composing a detailed history of The Fort at No. 4, and a history of the state police, still used by police standards and training.
Sylvia was a den mother with the Swanzey Cub Scouts Pack #311. She always held a huge place in her heart to provide service to her community her entire life.
Sylvia is survived by her son, Joseph A. Blanchard, and his significant other, Kim Pryor, of Keene; a granddaughter, Samantha Book; four great-grandchildren, Autumn, Jay, Lucas and Sofie; a sister, Joyce J. Doody, and her husband, Tom, of Henderson, Nev.; her sisters-in-law, Nancy Blanchard, Joyce Blanchard, Donna Mallila and Gertrude Bruder; a brother-in-law, Amos Blanchard; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Her husband of 29 years, Milton A. Blanchard; her stepmother, Joyce Sylvester; and a brother, Scott Sylvester, predeceased her.
A celebration of Sylvia’s life will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Keene, will be held in the spring at a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Blanchard’s memory to the N.H. Troopers Association, 107 North State St., Concord NH 03301.