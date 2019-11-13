Sybil A. Delworth
Sybil Ann Delworth, 86, a resident of Keene, died on Nov. 7, 2019, at Maplewood Nursing Home after a short period of declining health.
She was born Aug. 2, 1933, in Keene, a daughter of the late Harold and Isabel (Clark) Lewis. She graduated from Keene High School in 1951. She was a long-time resident of Spofford and worked at Maplewood County Nursing Home for many years and retired in 1994. She loved visiting North Conway every September and being a part of Silver Saints at Sturtevant Chapel in Keene.
Sybil leaves behind her four children, Nancy Thompson of Swanzey, Kathleen Schultz and husband, Gary of Ashuelot, James Thompson and wife, Ruth, of Dublin, and Mary Frohock and husband, John, of Virginia Beach, Va.; a sister, Gail Ballou and husband, Robert, of Swanzey; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no calling hours held. A private family burial will take place in the Mountain View Cemetery in Swanzey.
To share a memory or offer a condolence with Sybil’s family, please visit her permanent online memorial page at www.cournoyerfh.com.
