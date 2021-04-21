Suzanne P. Walden

Suzanne Priscilla Walden passed away on April 12, 2021, after a short period of declining health.
She was born Priscilla Suzanne Paquet on May 26, 1931, in Brunswick, Maine, to Helena Saucier and Joseph Adelard Paquet. Suzanne lived in Brunswick with her parents and siblings, Paul and Pauline. She left school in the 8th grade and worked in a factory during her teenage years until she married Carl Harold Walden of Indianapolis, Ind., a gunner’s mate in the U.S. Navy. Suzanne lived in South Portland, Maine, with her husband and three children until moving to Keene in 1965. She enjoyed being a mother and had three more children. She also worked as a technician in several local factories. For several years, Suzanne volunteered with local theater groups and at Monadnock Regional High School assisting handicapped children.
She is survived by Linda Walden and her husband, Chenson Chen, of Newton, Mass.; Stephanie Hotin and her husband, David, of Spofford; Michael Walden of Swanzey; Melissa Walden and her partner, Robert Lewis, of Peterborough; and Robin Walden of Keene. Her son, Mark, died in 1974. Suzanne had seven grandchildren: Amy Wakefield and her husband, Joseph; Jessica Russell and her husband, Kevin; Tyler Hotin; Emma Byam and her husband, Zachary; Nicholas Chen and his fiancee, Carly Miller; Elisha Carpenter; Ashley Martz; and several great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. For all of those attending, facemasks and physical distancing is required. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements.
