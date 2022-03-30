Suzanne M. Wright

Suzanne M. (Jefts) Wright, 70, a lifelong resident of Swanzey, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Applewood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Winchester.
Her parents, Russell and Blanche (St. John) Jefts, welcomed their daughter into the world on May 8, 1951, in Keene. She grew up in Swanzey, attended local schools, and was a graduate of Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey.
Suzanne was proud of her role as homemaker, ensuring that her home was clean and welcoming to all who would visit. She also enjoyed her time working in the cafeteria at the Troy Elementary School, and later working with Sterling Cleaners, for more than 17 years. She loved to cook, and enjoyed a day out shopping. Suzanne also enjoyed tending to her floral gardens. She loved taking long walks and going for drives, exploring new adventures along the journey. Many drives found her traveling to the beach, a place that brought her great joy and solace. Her favorite pastime was creating special moments created with family, especially her grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her husband of 27 years, Sheldon G. Wright, of West Swanzey; her two sons: Russell W. Ball Jr. and his wife, Ronda, of Swanzey; and Jeffrey R. Ball and his wife, Bobbi Jo “BJ,” of Winchester; her grandchildren: Russell Ball, Nicholas Ball and Brandon Ball; her sister, Sharon Kesek, of South Carolina; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Two sisters, Sandra Murchie and Sheila Pelkey, and a brother, Russell “Butch” Jefts, predeceased her.
A celebration of Suzanne’s life will be held on Sunday, April 3, 2022, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 81 Roxbury St., Keene. Family and friends are welcome to attend. There are no public calling hours.
The family would like to extend their grateful appreciation for the wonderful care provide to Suzanne by the staff of Applewood during her stay there.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Wright’s memory to Applewood Care and Rehabilitation, Resident Activity Fund, 8 Snow Road, Winchester NH 03470.
The Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences or to share special memories, please visit www.fletcherfuneralhome.com.
