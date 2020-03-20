Suzanne Elizabeth MacPhail

Suzanne E. MacPhail
Suzanne Elizabeth (Bergevin) MacPhail, 70, of Winchester, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Cheshire Medical Center.
She was born March 2, 1950, in Keene, daughter of Chester R. and Elizabeth (Emery) Bergevin. Sue attended Keene schools, graduating in 1968 from Keene High School. She attended Keene Beauty Academy, attaining her cosmetology degree, and worked as a hair stylist at many local salons, including Panache.
On July 8, 1972, she married William S. MacPhail Jr. in Keene.
She devotedly cared for several relatives, including her mother, for many years, dividing her time between raising a family and involvement in her family’s business as president of Rte. 10 Auto Inc. in West Swanzey. She also worked part time at MacPhail’s Auction and Lease and at SWM108 Auto. Most recently, she was employed at Demoulas Market Basket in Swanzey.
She enjoyed time with family, her Boxer dogs, shopping at yard sales and flea markets, dining out with friends, and vacations to Maine and Florida.
She will be dearly missed by many friends, but especially by her mother, Betty; and sons: Scott W. MacPhail and his wife, Stephanie, and Jay R. MacPhail, both of Swanzey; her sister, Carol Hill, of Venice, Fla.; her brother, Robert W. Bergevin, and his wife, Linda, of Surry; the three delights of her life, her grandchildren Ashlyn, Kamran and Tallon MacPhail of Swanzey; and her brother-in-law, Edward McPhail, and his wife, Susan, of Swanzey. In addition, she leaves cousins, nieces and nephews throughout the United States and Canada. She is pre-deceased by her father, Chet; her former husband, Bill; and brothers-in-law Fred MacPhail and Donald Hill.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2020 at the convenience of the family. Services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431. An online guest book is available to leave a message of condolence for Sue’s family by visiting www.cheshirefamilyfh.com.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Sue’s memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446, or to one’s favorite charity.
