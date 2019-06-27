Suzanne C. Whitney
Suzanne C. Whitney, 74, of Tampa, Fla., passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019, after a brief illness with her husband and her daughter by her side.
Suzanne was born on March 10, 1945, in Peterborough, daughter of the late Raymond and Elizabeth Dancause of Jaffrey.
She married Lyman “Hank” Whitney on March 6, 1987, in West Palm Beach, Fla., and they resided in Jupiter, Fla., until 1989, before moving back to their native New Hampshire. Suzanne and Hank spent Winters in Tampa, Fla., since 2015 and retired permanently to Tampa in 2018. Suzanne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be missed dearly by all who knew her
In addition to her husband, Suzanne is survived by her daughter, Anne Marie (Korpi) Eighinger of Tampa, Fla.; her two sons, Michael L. Korpi of Keene and Scott P. Korpi of Marlborough; her seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and her extended family.
Abiding by Suzanne’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.
A memorial mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, July 12, at 1 p.m. in St. Patrick Church, 89 Main St., Jaffrey. Rev. Wilfred Deschamps, pastor, will be the celebrant.
A celebration of Suzanne’s life will immediately follow the mass at the Jaffrey VFW Banquet Hall, 12 Hathorn Road, Jaffrey.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the Jaffrey Fire Department Equipment Fund, 138 Turnpike Road, Jaffrey, NH 03452; the Rindge Fire Department, 150 Main St., Rindge, NH 03461; or to the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance, P.O. Box 107, Jaffrey, NH 03452.
