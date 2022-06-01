Suzanne Bause

Suzanne (Heller) Bause was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Sue Clymer and her recently deceased husband, Archibald C. Heller. Raised by her widowed mother in Jenkintown, Pa., Suzanne won a full scholarship to Temple University. There she met her future husband, G. Henry “Hank” Bause, whose Crozer Seminary schoolmates included Martin Luther King Jr. After ministering in Stratham (N.H.), Hank served as an U.S. Air Force chaplain in Colorado, Alaska, Florida, Spain, Arkansas, Virginia, Alabama, Arizona, Alaska again, and New Jersey. Alongside astronaut families at Cape Canaveral, Suzanne had volunteered as a Red Cross Gray Lady. In Seville, Spain, she was “Volunteer of the Year” after coordinating Family Services at Moron AFB during “Operation Creek Haven” as the Air Force evacuated thousands of Americans from the Middle East and North Africa.
Retiring as an U.S. Air Force colonel to New Hampshire, Hank and Suzanne served Marlborough Federated Church. They then retired from civilian ministry to Keene. There, after garnering the “Valiant Lady Award” of Church Women United, Suzanne coordinated fundraising for the founding of Keene’s “Community Kitchen.” Soft spoken and brilliant, Suzanne described herself proudly as a “bleeding-heart liberal.” She passed away on May 26, 2022.
Suzanne was predeceased by Hank, her husband of 66 years; by her parents; by her three half-siblings, Archibald, Elwyn and Douglas; and by her siblings, Alice and Donald. Suzanne is survived by her children: George (Ramona) of Highland Heights, Ohio; Brenda (Vickie) of Ada, Okla.; and Christopher (Pamela) of Richmond; by her grandchildren, Colin (Susan), Evan (Rachael), Nathaniel, and Matthew (Megan); and by great-grandsons, Connor and Cooper.
A family burial service will take place at the Meeting House Cemetery in Marlborough at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association.
