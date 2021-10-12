Suzanna Hope DeMasi, infant daughter of Samuel G. and Brianne M. (Gyra) DeMasi of Harrisville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, four days following her birth on Oct. 4, 2021, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon. She was surrounded by her loving parents, her brothers and sisters, her godmother and her grandmother.
Suzanna Hope was a source of family celebrations during her time in her mother’s womb. She had many favorite stories read to her, artwork prepared for her and special clothes prepared ... suffice to say, her arrival on Oct. 4 was a great day. Her family and extended family, near and far, were filled with gratitude and joy.
Though her time with her family was short, it was four days that changed lives. She will be fondly remembered for her unique attributes, her beauty, and mostly, her presence. She was a living witness of the essence of pure love, the love she experienced from family and others, as well as the love she gave.
Her gifts included the healing of hearts, laughter, tears, and importantly, the invitation to find meaning in life, death, and God. Her family will forever remember their precious baby and will be forever grateful for their time with her.
Suzanna is survived by her parents, Samuel and Brianne, and her siblings: William J. DeMasi, Catherine M. DeMasi, James J. DeMasi, Emma G. DeMassi, Jude R.F. DeMasi, all of Harrisville; her paternal grandparents, Gail and Andrew DeMasi, of Munsonville; her maternal grandparents, Jeanne Gyra of Warwick, R.I., and William Gyra of Cranston, R.I.; her aunts and uncles: Heather Houle (Josh) of Keene; Matthew Fliss (Kathy) of Gold Canyon, Ariz.; Joseph DeMasi (Kate) of Gilsum; Patience Selep (Lukas) of Harrisville; Fr. Luke DeMasi, S.H.M., of Ireland; James DeMasi (Judiann) of Pittsburgh, Pa.; Paul DeMasi (Grace) of Hopkinton; John DeMasi (Annaleah) of Naples, Fla.; Mercy DeMasi of Munsonville; Lily DeMasi of Munsonville; Kolbe DeMasi (Joan) of Winchendon, Mass.; Antonia DeMasi of Naples, Fla.; Andre DeMasi of Munsonville; Dacia Banda (Brian) of Virginia; Michaela Chetty (Sanjeeva) of West Warwick, R.I.; and John Gyra of Warwick; her maternal great-grandparents, John and Carolyn Wheeler, of Warwick; and 29 cousins.
Suzanna was blessed by her godparents, Paul DeMasi and Mercy DeMasi.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church, 33 Arch St., Keene. Burial will follow in St. Denis Cemetery, Nelson Road, Harrisville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Suzanna’s memory to Hope for Trisomy 13 and 18 (hopefortrisomy13and18.org), P.O. Box 121986, Arlington TX 76012, in honor and memory of all children with Trisomy 13 and 18, and related conditions.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
