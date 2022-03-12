Sussane M. Crocker

The huge heart and compassionate soul of Sussane M. (Goodell) Crocker, 67, of Keene, NH, will be greatly missed with her sudden passing on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
She was born in Keene on Nov. 9, 1954, the daughter of Robert and Pauline Goodell. Sussane grew up in Marlborough, attending local schools.
She resided in Key West, Fla., and Westford, Mass., for several years before returning to Keene three years ago to be closer to her family, especially her grandchildren whom she cherished with all her heart.
Sussane worked at Fritz Fries Restaurant and with Hannaford’s Supermarket, both in Keene. At the time of her passing, she had been working for the past year with the Monadnock Food Co-Op, assisting many customers in the salad bar and deli area. She was a dedicated and hard worker for everyone who she was privileged to help.
Sussane’s kind heart and willingness to help everyone that she met allowed her to develop many wonderful friendships. She cared for all, providing a source of positivity and a smile that brightened any room that she entered.
Sussane always remained positive, with a smile on her face, during her own struggles with a long and courageous battle with cancer. She loved spending time at the ocean, and she found a special place in her heart for her cat, Juniper.
Family meant the world to Sussane, and she took great pride in the many wonderful memories created with them, especially those with her grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her children: Heidi L. Carlisle and her husband, Don, of Nelson; James Crocker and his wife, Melissa, of New Ipswich; and William “Billy” Crocker and his wife, Danielle, of Lancaster, Mass.; her grandchildren: Hayden Ranagan, Sydney Carlisle, Kevin Ranagan, Samuel Carlisle, William Carlisle, Kennedy Crocker, Casey Crocker, Logan Eck, Dominic Eck, Jaxson Crocker and Bentley Crocker; her siblings: Lynda Adams and her husband, Doug, of Roxbury; Becky Ferris and her husband, Stan, of Kingsland, Ga.; Robert Goodell and his wife, Lisa, of Tennessee; Beverly Harper, Victoria McCormick, Rose Brennan and Flossie Biel; a sister-in-law, Debbie Goodell, of Swanzey; many nieces, nephews and extended family members, as well as several dear friends in Westford, Mass., Key West, Fla., and in Keene. A brother, Larry Goodell, and a sister, Dusty Maki, predeceased Sussane.
A celebration of life and visitation for Sussane will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All are welcome to attend and are asked to please wear facemasks.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Sussane’s memory to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at www.komen.org/.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.