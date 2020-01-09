Susan Russell Files
Susan Russell Files, 59, of Georgetown, Texas, died of pneumonia Dec. 29, 2019, one day before her 60th birthday.
She was born in Keene, the daughter of the late Everett Sr. and Ann (King). Susan attended Keene schools.
She leaves: a daughter, Melissa, and her husband, Terry Lehr, of Georgetown, Texas; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother David and his wife, Judy (Samm), of Keene; brother Thomas and his wife, Rebie, of Swanzey; brothers Ralph and Jeffrey; and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a daughter, Sarah, sister, Mary, and brother, Everett Jr.
Services in Texas will be private.
