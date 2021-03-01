Susan R. Thielen

Susan Ruth (O’Connor) “Susy” Thielen, 77, of Keene, rejoined many of her beloved German shepherds in heaven on Jan. 30, 2021.
Susy was born in Bay Village, Ohio, on Jan. 20, 1944. She received a bachelor of science in speech and audiology from Miami University, where she met her husband, Bruce E. Thielen. They moved to Keene in 1975, where they raised their four children: Andrew, Scott, Alex and Kathy.
Susy strongly believed in serving the community and did so in leadership positions throughout her career with organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, Breathe Easy, All-R-Kids Family Visitation Center and Heading for Home. Additionally, she served with the Keene School Board, Lions Club, as a founder of First Night Keene and was a member of the Latter Day Saints Church.
After getting her master of science in organization and leadership through Antioch University of New England, Susy turned some of her favorite hobbies into business ventures by opening up IHelpConnect and Women’s Goals, and offering Photoshop classes.
When she wasn’t busy working or contributing to her community, she could be found gardening, kayaking, recumbent biking, reading, taking photographs, walking the Keene State “A” field with her dog, going to the Y or hiking.
Susy loved her dogs, her cars and her grandchildren. She particularly enjoyed baking many treats with her youngest grandson, Zach. She loved politics and had a wicked sense of humor.
Susy will be sorely missed by her husband of 50 years, Bruce; by her children and their spouses: Andrew and Laura; Scott and Karen; Alex and Jane; and Kathy and Supriya; by her sisters: Sally O’Connor and Kathy Johnson; by her grandson, Zachary Thielen; and her granddaughters: Christina Deturris, Rebecca Cook, Jessica Marshall and Carol Reynolds.
There will be an intimate virtual Celebration of Life service for family and close friends. The family hopes to have an in-person memorial when safe conditions permit.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, West Swanzey NH 03446 (https://monadnockhumanesociety.org/donate/).
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
