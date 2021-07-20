Susan M. (Nye) Bardwell, 64, of Swanzey, and a former longtime resident of Winchester, died on Thursday, July 1, 2021. She passed peacefully in the familiar surroundings of her home.
Susan was born the daughter of Sheila (Sausville) and the late Gerald Nye on July 28, 1956, in Keene. She was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1974. On Aug. 27, 1976, she exchanged vows with Gary R. Bardwell in Keene. They were married in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance. Sadly, Gary passed on Feb. 4, 2021, after 44 years of marriage.
Mrs. Bardwell is survived by her son, Mark A. Bardwell, and his wife, Erika, of Swanzey; her mother, Sheila Nye, of Swanzey; a brother, Michael Nye, and his wife, Jill, of Swanzey; her three grandchildren: Jaelyn Bardwell, Abbey Bardwell and Brady Bardwell, all of Swanzey; and her sister she never had, Linda Cody, and her best friend, Ranee Croteau. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services for all the amazing support they provided.
In keeping with Susan’s wishes there were no calling hours. A graveside service for Susan and Gary will be private at Mountain View Cemetery, Rt. 32 South, Swanzey. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be sent in memory of Susan N. Bardwell to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford NH 03110.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.