Susan LaFreniere
Susan LaFreniere, 68, of Keene passed away last week, surrounded by family and friends, after an extended fight with the illness that finally took her life. She was a most loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and loyal friend to many.
She was predeceased by her father, Francis LaFreniere of Jaffrey. Her mother, Elizabeth, now resides in Peterborough. Susie lived most of her life in the Monadnock Region. She was one of five siblings. Her brother, David, and her sister, Laura, also predeceased her. Her sister, Martha, lives in Rindge with her husband, Charles; and her brother, Paul, lives in Marlow. Other relatives include two sisters-in law, Beth, of Marlow; and Rose, of Brigus, Newfoundland; she is also survived by nephews, a niece and cousins. She has many dear friends in the Keene area who helped her to live a wonderful life. She was especially close to those whose care continued in her final months: Sharlene Logan, Julie Bailey, Jen Smith, Alexis Thompson, Ellen and Ron Chapman, Debbie Morris and the staff at Keene Center.
Susie loved spending time with friends and family, reminiscing or making plans for an adventurous day. She really enjoyed coffee, arts and crafts, swimming, singing, cooking, cats, dogs and UPS drivers in shorts! She was especially eager to hear of the activities and whereabouts of her friends’ children and pets. Meeting people, socializing, and participating in Special Olympics bowling and basketball were among her favorite activities. Seeing her joy and zest for living was a highlight in the day of all she met.
Calling hours are on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Cournoyer Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 33 River St. (Route 202), Jaffrey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. in St. Patrick Church, 89 Main St., Jaffrey. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope New Horizons, c/o Southwestern Community Services, P.O. Box 603, Keene 03431, or to Special Olympics NH, 650 Elm Street, 2nd Floor, Manchester 03101.
To share memories with Susie’s family, please visit her online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com.
