Susan E. Holt
Susan E. Holt, 68, of South Dennis, Mass., died peacefully at home on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, with her loving family by her side following a courageous battle with breast cancer.
She was born in Bellows Falls, the beloved daughter of the late Walter and Gladys (Ayers) Lyon. She spent most of her life in the Vermont and New Hampshire area and resided in South Dennis, Mass., for the past 3 months. Susan was a medical inspector and worked with MultiMed for the past 9 years. To all who knew her, Susan was a fiery, independent woman who lived life on her terms. She was an avid gardener, had a love for animals, enjoyed listening to music and was known to appreciate a good murder mystery. Above all else, Susan cherished her time with her grandkids — she especially enjoyed their baking escapades.
Susan is survived by her three adored children: Rebekah Miller of South Dennis, Mass.; Jennifer Niles of Brattleboro; and Thomas Niles of Newport News, Va.; her sisters: Mamie Kelley of Hinsdale; Holly Gideos of Chesterfield; and the late Barbara Lyon of Bellows Falls; and her 10 cherished grandchildren: Josh, John, Jordan, Jacob, Hannah, Braden, Destiny, Alexis, Hayden and Landon.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Keene Masonic Temple, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Susan’s name to the American Breast Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org/. To share a memory or for online condolences, please visit www.doanebealamesdennis.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.