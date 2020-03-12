Susan E. Greenough
Susan E. Greenough, 71, a lifelong resident of Jaffrey, died peacefully at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
She was born on March 30, 1948, in Peterborough, daughter of the late Arthur and Margaret (Lynaugh) Fish. “Sue” was raised and educated in Jaffrey, graduating from Conant High School with the class of 1966. She married Patrick J. Greenough on Oct. 26, 1968, in a beautiful Mass at Saint Patrick Church, and they soon began their family.
Sue had worked at New Hampshire Ball Bearings for 50 years, retiring only two short years ago after a fulfilling career she loved. She had served her home town of Jaffrey on the Budget Committee and had also belonged to the John Humiston Unit 11 American Legion Women’s Auxiliary for more than 40 years.
Sue enjoyed baking and cooking, reading Danielle Steele books, and she loved Elvis and her pets immensely. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Sue was predeceased by her son, Scott, and her daughter, Melissa. Her brother, Warren was killed in action in Korea, and her sister, Laura Leel also died earlier.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Patrick Greenough, of Jaffrey; her son Michael Greenough and his former wife, Jennifer, of Jaffrey; her grandson Patrick and her granddaughter Samantha of Jaffrey; her sister, Shirley Hall of Peterborough; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Jaffrey from 4 to 6 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick Church, 89 Main St., Jaffrey. Rev. Wilfred Deschamps, pastor, will officiate. Burial will take place later in the spring at Saint Patrick Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sue’s name to either the Jaffrey Firefighters Company, Inc., 138 Turnpike Road, Jaffrey, NH 03452, or to Kitty Rescue and Adoption, P.O. Box 468, Jaffrey, NH 03452.
To share memories, photographs and condolences with Sue’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
