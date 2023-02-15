Susan E. Durgin

Susan E. (Pickering) Durgin, 74, of Walpole, and formerly of Keene and Drewsville, passed away peacefully while sleeping on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at Pheasant Wood Nursing Home in Peterborough.
She was born to the late Christine (Jennison) and Edward Pickering on June 18, 1948, in Bellows Falls. Susan attended Walpole High School, graduating in 1966. She continued her education at the University of New Hampshire, where she graduated with her bachelors in nursing with the class of 1970.
On April 1, 1972, Susan exchanged vows with the love of her life, Kenneth L. Durgin. They had a simple service at the First Congregational Church of Walpole with their family and friends surrounding them.
Susan worked at McGirr Nursing Home in Bellows Falls as the Director of Nursing until she retired in 1998. During retirement, she worked at Bellows House Bakery in North Walpole for five years.
Susan had many joys in life and loved to help others. She was a 4-H leader where she worked with dairy cattle and arts and crafts, and was known as “Mom Durgin” to many kids. Susan and her family loved horse pulling and going to fairs. She was also an avid sports fan attending all of her daughters’ and then grandchildren’s games. She loved the Patriots and the Red Sox through good seasons — and bad! Susan, affectionally known as “Mimi,” enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Presents for all baby showers were homemade blankets and sweaters, made with love. Susan was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Walpole. She was part of the youth education classes and church choir when her girls were young, and then went on to be a Deacon of the church as well as a member of the women’s fellowship.
Mrs. Durgin is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, Kenneth Durgin, of Walpole; and their two children: Tania S. Johns and her husband, Jeremy, of Charlestown; and Tara Bemis and her husband, Jason, of Keene. She is also survived by her two siblings, Betty Prentiss of Walpole, and Linda Graff and her husband, Joseph, of Walpole; and her four grandchildren, Kendra Johns, Cameron Johns, Daniel Bemis and Zachary Bemis; as well as her great-grandchild, Emersyn Johns; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. A funeral will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 15 Washington St., Walpole. Burial will take place on a later date at the Walpole Village Cemetery, Main Street, Walpole
Although flowers will be gladly accepted, donations may be made out to the First Congregational Church of Walpole, 15 Washington St., Walpole NH 03608; or the Alzheimer’s Association (https://act.alz.org).
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).