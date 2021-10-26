Susan E. Bobbin, 70, a longtime resident of Sullivan, passed away suddenly at her home in Sullivan on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
