The great educator of children’s minds, Susan E. Bobbin 70, of Sullivan will be forever missed with her sudden passing on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at her home in Sullivan.
Her parents, Ernest A. and Catherine T. (Burke) Bourke, welcomed their daughter into the world on April 27, 1951, in Nashua. Susan grew up in Milford and was a graduate of Milford High School. Her family later moved to Marlborough.
Susan was a 1973 graduate of Keene State College, receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in education.
She loved her role as an educator of young minds, working with children in the 5th grade at the Cutler School in West Swanzey.
When not educating the great minds of the future, Susan enjoyed tending to her floral gardens at her home in Sullivan, where she spent the last 35 years raising her family. She also enjoyed many trips to Hampton Beach with her family; summers spent at the family cottage on Silver Lake in Harrisville; and most recently, exploring her family heritage.
Susan was a member of the N.H. Retired Teacher’s Association; and enjoyed her book club gatherings with her fellow teacher retirees from Cutler School.
Her greatest joy was the precious moments she was able to create spending time with her two grandchildren, 3-year-old Harper and 3-month-old Sienna.
She will be greatly missed by all of the children she helped along their educational journey, as well as the many members of the Cutler School community. However her passing will have a huge impact on her family: her son, Jared S. Bobbin and his wife, Jen, and their two children, Harper and Sienna; her brother, Michael Mullally of Marlborough; her nieces and nephews, Amanda Bourke, Casey Bourke and his wife, Missy, Ryan Bourke, Brittany Mullally, Bailee Mullally; and many extended members of her family.
Susan was predeceased by her parents, Ernest Bourke and Catherine T. Mullally; her husband of 32 years, Joseph G. Bobbin on Jan. 17, 2015; a brother, Robert Mullally in 2007; an aunt, Lena Burke; an uncle, John Burke; and her step-father Millard “Moe” Mullally.
Visitation and celebration of Susan’s life will be held Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance are required to wear a facemask to be safe. Burial in Pine Grove Cemetery, Marlborough, will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Bobbin’s memory to Cutler School, 31 South Winchester St., West Swanzey 03446.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
