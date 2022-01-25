Susan D. Clark, 64, of Rindge, died peacefully, after a 15-year struggle with breast cancer, on Jan. 20, 2022, in her home while surrounded by family.
She was born on May 18, 1957, in Camden, N.J., to Roland and Florence (Kelly) Collins. Susan grew up in New Jersey, Florida and North Carolina. She was a 1974 graduate of Lely High School in Naples, Fla. After attending various colleges in New Jersey and Pennsylvania she eventually completed her goal of becoming a registered nurse by attending New Hampshire Vocational Technical School in Claremont, earning an associate of science in nursing in 1988. She worked as a registered nurse at Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont, then as a visiting nurse with the Visiting Nurses Association in Bellows Falls, then in Med / Surge / ICU at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, and finally as the Friday Telemonitoring Nurse at Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services — HCS in Keene. She had a heart for nursing that left its mark on both colleagues and patients, which has not been forgotten.
Susan met her beloved husband, Wayne C. Clark, in September of 1976 and they married on Feb. 4, 1977, in Mt. Holly, N.J. They began to grow their family with three beautiful daughters, Elizabeth, Susanne and Mary. Susan found great pride in being a mother. Their years were spent in New Jersey, then Florida, then Vermont, and finally, Rindge. She home-schooled all her children. She was an avid reader, a critical thinker and a devout Catholic. Her favorite book was Margaret Mitchell’s “Gone With The Wind,” and she shared her wealth of knowledge by teaching literature and history at Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Richmond.
She enjoyed her time outdoors and being active in her hobbies, such as cross-country skiing and kayaking. She found pleasure and skill in redecorating many houses. Her maternal nature crossed into her role as a grandmother. She loved to entertain her grandchildren at the camp on the lake. She was fond of animals and all pets were fond of her, especially her beloved dog, Chessie.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents and her premature baby. She is survived by her husband, Wayne C. Clark, of Rindge; her daughters: Elizabeth and Jeffrey French of New Ipswich; Susanne and Nathan Doremus of Jaffrey; and Mary and Hector Bedard of Rindge; her sister, Florence Ann Barnett, of Tabernacle, N.J.; her brother, Roland Collins, of North Fort Myers, Fla.; and 20 grandchildren: Ella, Jeffrey, John, James, Joseph, Clara, Jeremy and Charlotte French of New Ipswich; George, Harold, Owen, Charlton, and Luke Doremus of Jaffrey; and Hector, Roland, Kathleen, Cora, Randal, Colin and Lily Bedard of Rindge; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Jaffrey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 87 Main St., Jaffrey.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Susan’s name to Foundation Hematology and Oncology, Nashua; or Home HealthCare Hospice — HCS of Keene.
