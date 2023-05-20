Susan Carlson

Susan (Wagner) Carlson, 89, of Swanzey, passed on Saturday evening, May 6, 2023, surrounded by the love of her family.
We will always remember her as a gifted artist, a rebel, an advocate, an independent thinker, an avid fan of both hockey and baseball, but most importantly, as our very best friend. Though she spent the last 25 years in the Monadnock Region, she had deep ties to seacoast New Hampshire as well.
She believed in lifelong learning and delighted in sharing a range of experiences with family and friends. She was fascinated by so many adventures in her travels, from independent bookstore tours in New England, reflections on the world in the canyonlands of Utah, sifting through stones on beaches of the North Shore of Lake Superior, exploring museums and sights, to celebrating life events with family. Her passions included reading, nature, art and life. A visit to her home and garden wrapped you in the vibrant expression of those loves. Family reunions were filled with boundless energy, love, joy and laughter.
In her art, Susan was a sower of seeds and keen observer of life. Her art was shared widely over the years through galleries, exhibitions and philanthropic contributions. In recent years, her work could be seen in venues from Keene to Minneapolis, and in the homes of many throughout the world. Her work continues to inspire both friends and family to have the courage to be creative.
Susan studied art and art history at Smith College and was a teaching assistant under Revington Arthur at the Summer Art School at Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y. Although she put her artistic career on hold while raising her five children, she remained active in art education through the docent programs at the University of New Hampshire and Dartmouth College. She developed a series of art education modules for public elementary schools and co-authored an educational guide on the Orozco Murals for the Hood Museum at Dartmouth College. Her work ranged from realistic to purely abstract conceptual art. She gained recognition as an artist through her solo shows in local New Hampshire establishments and in the Regional Juror’s Choice Exhibitions at the Thorne-Sagendorph Gallery in Keene.
Her joy in life is carried on by her children: Sid (Cynthia) R. Carlson of Edmonton, Alberta; Jan R. Carlson (spouse Ann B. Carlson) of Keene, their daughter of the heart, Kazuyo Hira, of Matsumoto, Japan (spouse AJ Fontanilla), and their children, Cielle and André; Heather E.C. Tinkham (spouse Andrew D. Tinkham) of St. Paul, Minn.; Tracy C. McKee (partner Norm Walton) of Cavendish, Vt., and Tracy’s children, John C. Sherman (partner Eric Torres), of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Luan J. Sherman of Durham, N.C.; and Laura C. Chen (spouse Jack C. Chen) of Grantham, and their children, Amanda R. Chen of Grantham, Elisa W. Chen of Hooksett and Michael A. Chen of Grantham. She is also survived by her beloved cat, Spraxie.
She was predeceased by her husband, Dennis J. Carlson; and her siblings, Thomas Wagner and Phoebe Ott.
Visitation and a celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 3 to 5 p m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hundred Nights, Inc., P.O. Box 833, Keene NH 03431; or to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, West Swanzey NH 03446.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.