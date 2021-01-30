Susan “Sue” B. (Sargent) Vose, 78, a longtime resident of Walpole and formerly of Dublin, died on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. She passed peacefully after a period of declining health.
Susan was born the daughter of the late Carolyn (Blodgett) and Thomas Sargent on Nov. 29, 1942, in Norwich, Conn. She was educated in Peterborough and graduated from Peterborough High School with the class of 1960. Later in life Sue went on in her education at Keene State College and Claremont Community College, where she earned her associates degree in speech and language therapy.
On May 5, 1961, she exchanged vows with Ernest D. Vose in Dummerston, Vt. They were married in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance and have been married for almost 60 years.
Sue worked for various school systems in Vermont as a speech language therapist assistant for several years before her retirement in 2012.
She had many interests in life. Time was spent working in her gardens. She was an avid cook. She liked to work on her rug-hooking projects. Sue had an eye for decorating and painting. She was a longtime member of the Walpole Historical Society, where she served as a past president for three years. Sue was also on the Walpole Cemetery Commission for a period of time.
Mrs. Vose is survived by her husband, Ernest D. Vose, of Walpole; her children: Adam L. Vose and his wife, Stephanie Vose, of Walpole; Jeffrey S. Vose and his wife, Jennie Meister, of Walpole; and Carolyn E. Vose and her fiancée, Maurice Biron, of Walpole. Susan is predeceased by her oldest son, Edward F. Vose — her daughter-in-law, Karen Vose, lives in Newington, Conn. Mrs. Vose is also survived by her siblings: Jane Saturley and her husband, Richard, of Hartford, Vt.; James Sargent and his wife, Faye, of Dublin; and John Sargent and his wife, Bette, of Long Island, Maine. In addition, she leaves nine cherished grandchildren, four cherished great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Susan is predeceased by her brother, Thomas Sargent III, and his wife, Brenda.
In keeping with Sue’s wishes, there are no calling hours and burial will be private in the spring. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431.
