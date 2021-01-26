Susan B. “Sue” (Sargent) Vose, 78, of Walpole, passed away on Jan. 22, 2021. She passed peacefully at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).