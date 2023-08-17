Sue Jeanette Norton Poplin (nee Ritter) went home to be with the Lord on July 30, 2023, with loved ones by her side.
Sue was born in Sumner, Iowa, on Oct. 25, 1946. She was the daughter of Earl Conrad Ritter and Doris Jeanette (Kuhlmeier) Ritter. Sue graduated from Sumner High School in 1964 and continued her education at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, where she discovered her love of art. Upon graduation in 1968 she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts and was certified to teach all levels of art education.
She began teaching art at Holbrook, Mass., public schools. She also taught in New Hampshire at Hampton and Hampstead public schools. Sue spent the last 22 years of her career in the Monadnock Regional School District, primarily in Swanzey. A devoted educator, she enhanced her professionalism through continuing education, culminating in a Master of Education from Antioch New England Graduate School.
Sue imparted the excitement of creativity to her students, and she practiced many forms of art. From conventional painting, to sculpture and mixed media forms, her talents are showcased in her home, her garden and her artistry of homemade cards and gifts. Sue’s art united her hands and heart to create objects of beauty and truth. Whether whimsical that kindled a smile or profound that illuminated the human condition, Sue’s art deeply spoke to the celebratory, creative spirit we all share.
Sue was proud of her home and gardens; she spent hours meticulously tending them so she would have cut flowers all summer. When she purchased her house in 1997, she wondered why. She realized it was the view of Mount Monadnock that gave peace to her soul. So she restored it, creating a warm home. Sue was an entrepreneur, creating and repairing vintage porcelain dolls. She produced the dolls in her kiln and hand-sewed the clothes.
One of Sue’s ongoing projects was creating a tribute to female artists worldwide. She was working to alter an art history textbook that was bereft of women talent. Her research efforts had the support of more than 96 female artists. Moreover, she was involved in the Women’s Caucus for Art in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
Along this busy life, she reared two children and brought another into the family. Sue played an active role in the life of her church, as the past co-chair of the staff-pastor-parish relations committee, active in the prayer shawl knitting group, and chair of the Congregational Care Group. Although in declining health, she never stopped performing her assigned role and continued to support members facing tragedy, sickness and distress.
Sue was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Jack Ritter.
She leaves behind the love of her life, her husband, James Poplin, of Jaffrey; her daughter, Heather Johnson, and her husband, Jason; and her granddaughters, Regan and Ryleigh, and grandson, Asher, of Northwood (N.H.); her sons, Patrick Norton of Bowdoin, Maine; and Mark Gelardi and his daughter, Chiara, of Fayetteville, N.Y.; her stepdaughter, Lynne Snyder, and her husband, Scott Snyder, of Williamsburg, Va., and their daughters: Lillian, Delanie, Samantha and Abigail Fox and her husband, Joe; her stepson, James Poplin Jr., and his wife, Leah, and daughter, Sophie, of Aurora, Colo.; her stepson, Mark Earley, and his wife, Mara, and their son, Blai, and daughter, Thais, of Wakefield, Mass.; a niece, Jennifer Schulz, and her husband, Bill, of Fredericksburg, Iowa; and a nephew, Jason Ritter, of Boca Raton, Fla.; as well as many friends in the education and art community in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
A celebration of life will be held for Sue on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Peterborough United Methodist Church, 43 Concord St., Peterborough. Rev. Lourey Savick and Pastor Thom Demers will officiate. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in honor of Sue Norton Poplin to Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption, 14 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446; or the Peterborough United Methodist Church, 43 Concord St., Peterborough 03458.