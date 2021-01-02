Sue Erbe passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.
Sue led a life full of joy and accomplishments. She was raised in Webster Groves, Mo., attended the University Of Missouri and graduated from the University of Hawaii. She received her master’s degree from The University of Florida. Sue had a short career with Pan Am and a full career with IBM. After retiring from IBM she became a realtor in New Hampshire. Sue was married to Hugh Saxton, who passed away in 1994. She later met her partner, Mike Smith, who passed away in 2014.
Sue loved her Golden Retrievers and competed in dog agility trials throughout the years. Her love of travel and the outdoors took her to many of the favorite spots in our country and abroad.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for a sunset on the beach. To attend or share your special memory of Sue, please contact her sister, Jo Ann Yanizeski, at 908-256-1549, or joannyanizeski@gmail.com.
