Sue C. Wanlass
Sue Carol (McDorman) Wanlass, 81, died June 22, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her husband, Jack Bys, with whom she exchanged vows in June 2019, and with the love of her children near.
She was born July 5, 1938, the daughter of the late Albert Glenwood and Ruth (Stringfield) McDorman of Newport News, Va.
While Sue’s main purpose in life was to be a good wife and mother, she was also employed by the Federal Government at Headquarters Tactical Air Command (Hq TAC) and NASA at Langley in Virginia.
Sue worked for the Arkansas Baptist State Convention as the Literacy Missions Coordinator for a number of years. Before moving to Keene in 2006, Sue and her former husband, Ralph Wanlass, lived in Mountain Home, Ark., to where they had retired from Virginia. They were members of the First Baptist Church, where Sue started an after-school tutoring program, an International Sunday School class, a Bible Drill Team, a drama team, taught Sunday School and was a member of the amazing Faithful Friends Sunday School class, of which she remained a member. Since moving to Keene, Sue became a member of the Keene First Baptist Church as well as a member of Cheshire County Church Women United, the Old Homestead Garden Club and the Keene Senior Center where, until recently, she led yoga classes.
She leaves her beloved children: Theresa Blaisdell and her husband, Mike, of Keene; Deborah Andreuccetti and Linda Griffith of Walls, Miss.; and Michael Wanlass and his wife, Mona, of Leesville, La. Sue was predeceased by her former husband, Ralph Wanlass, of Keene in 2017; her son, John Wanlass, of Arlington, Va, in 1999; and her brother, Richard McDorman, of Midlothian, Va., in 2015. She leaves nine beloved grandchildren: her granddaughter, Angela Porter, and her husband, Kent; her granddaughter, Christine Demby, and her husband, Keith; her grandson, Mike Wanlass; her granddaughter, Ramona Brawner, and her husband, Brad; her grandson, Gabriel Andreuccetti, and his wife, Kaitlynn; and grandsons Dylan Andreuccetti, Daniel Griffith, Clinton Wanlass and Jake Blaisdell. She leaves five great-grandsons: Bryce and Garrett Porter, Abram Wanlass, Wyatt Andreuccetti and Harrison Demby; four great-granddaughters: Cadence Griffith, Norah Andreuccetti, Charlotte Demby and Bell Brawner; her sister-in-law, Joan McDorman; and several nieces and nephews, as well as many treasured friends. She also leaves a number of well-loved Asian “grandchildren” who were a big part of her life.
A private celebration of her life was held at Keene First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sue’s memory to Keene First Baptist Church, 105 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431. All services were provided by Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
