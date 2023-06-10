Sue Ann Maki

Sue Ann (Caldwell) Maki, beloved mother and grandmother, age 75, of Keene, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Sue was born in Meshoppen, Pa. Her family moved back to Milford, where she attended Milford schools. After high school she went to beautician school.
Sue married Vic Maki in July of 1968 and had two daughters, Sara and Leanne. She worked for Hall’s Manufacturing for more than 20 years, and after the death of Vic she moved to Keene and worked for Cheshire Medical Center until she retired.
Sue is survived by her daughters, Sara Sargent of Gilsum and Leanne Scribner of Keene; her grandchildren: Elizabeth and William Benjamin Sargent of Gilsum; and Patric and Conner Scribner of Keene; her brothers, Warren Caldwell of Georgia and Daniel Caldwell of Milford; and her sister, Betsey Davis, of Hampton.
She was predeceased by her parents, Warren and Rita (Archambault) Caldwell; as well as her husband, Leo V. Maki Jr.
There will be two sets of calling hours, beginning on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. The second set will be held at Smith and Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., followed by burial at Meadow View Cemetery, Foundry Street, Amherst.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider a donation to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown MD 21741 (www.Cancer.org).
