Stuart Francis Bevis
Stuart Francis Bevis, 86, of Portland, Conn., husband of the late Natalie (Field) Bevis, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Portland Care & Rehab Center in Portland, Conn.
Stuart is originally from Keene and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He began his teaching career in Springfield, Vt., before moving to Connecticut, where he taught in the Portland (Conn.) school system for over 30 years. He was active in the Portland Lion’s Club for years, the Portland Grange, volunteered at the Portland Food Bank and served on the board at Seasons Federal Credit Union. Stuart coached Middlesex youth hockey and the Wesleyan women’s hockey team and also enjoyed woodworking.
Stuart is survived by his daughter, Susanna; a daughter-in-law; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Along with his wife and parents, Stuart was predeceased by his son, Jon S. Bevis.
A graveside service will be held for Stuart and Natalie on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, Conn. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stuart’s memory may be made to the Portland Food Bank, 7 Waverly Ave., Portland CT 06480. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
