Stewart J. Dillon
Stewart J. Dillon, 73, of Hinsdale died peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
He was born on May 6, 1946, in Hartford, Conn., the son of Stewart and Elizabeth Dillon.
Stewart served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969 during the Vietnam Era. Though he was drafted, he advanced to the rank of Sergeant. He was always very grateful for the training and discipline he received in the Army as it helped develop the work ethic that his children greatly admired in him.
He married Diana (Rizzo) Dillon in 1972, and was deeply in love with her throughout their 47 years of marriage. Their devotion and commitment to one another was an inspiration to their children.
They moved to Hinsdale in 1978 when Stewart joined People’s Linen Rental in Keene as a partner. He went on to become CEO of the company, where he worked for 18 years. He then worked as the general manager at Lakes Region Linen in Laconia for 10 years.
Stewart and Diana raised four children in Hinsdale: Jason, Jennifer, Sarah Beth and Michael. Stewart enjoyed being part of the Hinsdale community and could often be found on the bleachers at the Hinsdale High School basketball games, or having coffee with his friends downtown. As much as he enjoyed being a father, Stewart loved being a grandfather, and was a very proud “Papa” to his six grandchildren.
Some of his favorite activities were playing golf with his friends, driving the many cars he owned throughout his life (usually Nissans!) and going out to dinner with his wife at the Four Leaf Clover (“Let’s go to ‘The Leaf,’ babe.”). He enjoyed the simple things in life such as mowing his lawn, watching Westerns, having breakfast with his friends at Timoleon’s in Keene and, most of all, watching his children’s and grandchildren’s sports and activities, especially basketball. He loved big family dinners at Papagallo’s in Swanzey and vacations at the Kentville in Hampton Beach.
Stewart leaves his wife, Diana, and his beloved cat, Rudy; his son, Jason Dillon and his wife, Amanda, of Huntersville, N.C.; his daughter, Jennifer Tripp and her husband, Jeremiah, of Nashua; his daughter, Sarah Beth Atherton and her husband, Derek, of Litchfield; his son, Michael Dillon and his wife, Katie, of Keene; his beloved brother, Robert Dillon, of Middletown, Conn.; his cherished sister, Denise Wollack and her husband, Joe, of Old Saybrook, Conn.; his six grandchildren: Bryce Dillon, Joshua and Jacob Tripp, Annabelle and Madelyn Atherton, and Oliver Dillon; his brother-in-law, David Rizzo, and his wife, Laura; his sister-in-law, Pam DeLong, and her husband, Scott; his sister-in-law, Susan Wilcox, and her husband, Glenn; and many nieces and nephews, including Meghan Whelen, Rebecca, Martin and Madison Wollack, Carrie and Scott DeLong, Rebekah Barnes, Olivia and Charlie Wilcox, and Kyle, Jenna and Chad Rizzo; He is predeceased by two nephews, Joseph Wollack and Patrick Alwill.
Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Keene State College Alumni Center, Norma Walker Hall, 229 Main St., Keene. A memorial service and celebration of Stewart’s life will follow the calling hours at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stewart’s memory to the Hinsdale PTSA Bleacher Fund, 49 School St., Hinsdale 03451.
The Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.