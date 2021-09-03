Steven Taylor Sherwin, 59, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Keene on Aug. 22, 2021.
His parents, Robert T. and Bridget M. (Dolan) Sherwin, welcomed their son into the world in Keene on April 19, 1962. Steven was a 1980 graduate of Keene High School, where he excelled in every art course offered. After high school, Steven joined the U.S. Navy to “see the world,” as he liked to say. After serving his country, he returned to Keene and attended Keene State College. Steve then moved to Boston, where he began working in the corporate travel industry, eventually moving to San Francisco, where he lived for several years. His most recent employer was Corporate Travel Management based out of California.
He returned to Keene in 2016 to care for his father and was reconnected with family and friends. Steve liked to explore the area on his bicycle and found pure joy in cooking. He truly loved to make people feel good. His contagious laugh, quick humor and bright smile always made you feel warm and welcomed. He was happiest when spending time with those he loved.
He leaves behind his brother, Mark M. Sherwin, of Keene; and his nephew, Jonathan M. Sherwin, of Keene. Steve will be greatly missed by his network of close friends in the community who were his extended family.
An intimate placement of his ashes will be held on Sept. 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Woodland Cemetery, North Lincoln Street, Keene. Family and friends are welcome to attend to share memories and stories of Steve. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Steven’s memory to: Monadnock Developmental Services, 121 Railroad St., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
