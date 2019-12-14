Steven R. Martineau
Steven R. “Steve” Martineau, 64, of Westminster West, Vt., and formerly of Keene, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
Steven was born Feb. 18, 1955, in Keene to the late Joanne (Nadeau) and Robert Martineau. He was educated in Keene, where he attended St. Joseph’s School.
On March 14, 2015, he exchanged vows with Lynn D. Twiss. They were married in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance. They have been married for four years but have been together for many years.
Steve was employed by Sonnax in Bellows Falls, where he enjoyed working with his team as a Quality Assurance Analyst.
He was a natural athlete who played many sports in his earlier years. As with his father, Steve had a passion for golf and was an avid player throughout most of his life. He will be remembered for his countless retellings of the captivating accounts of his life and for his contagious laugh.
Steve is survived by: his wife, Lynn; son Derek and his wife, Lauren, and their son, Harrison, of Hyde Park, Mass.; Matthew and his partner, Dillon, of Marlboro, Mass.; his sister, Kathi Faulkner, and her husband, Tim, of Cuttingsville, Vt., and their children, Meghan Faulkner of Washington, D.C., and Brady Faulkner of Ludlow, Vt., as well as his extended family in Florida and throughout New England.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Steven R. Martineau to: American Heart Association, 2 Wall St., Manchester NH 03101, or to a Humane Society of one’s choice.
In keeping with Steve’s wishes, there are no calling hours. A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at 3:30 p.m., with a gathering to celebrate his life to follow, at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
