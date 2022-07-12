Mr. Steven P. Lawlor Sr., 56, of Alstead, passed away in his home on July 7, 2022.
Steve was born May 18, 1966, in Keene. He grew up with his mother, Brenda (Lawlor) Vigneau, and grandfather, John (Jack) Lawlor, in Walpole. As a young adult, he resided in Keene, Troy, Swanzey, Hinsdale and Dummerston, Vt. He finally settled down in Alstead in 2012. Steve was an avid hunter, fisher, and loved to do anything outdoors, from snowmobiling in the winter to four-wheeling in the summer. He was best known for his love of dogs, especially his Rottweilers. Every morning he could be found down at the river playing fetch with them.
Steve was predeceased by his parents, Michael D. Blanchard, and Brenda and John Vigneau; along with his grandfather, John (Jack) Lawlor; his aunts, Margaret Perham and Joan Lawlor; and his uncles, Paul and John Lawlor. He is survived by his two sisters and three brothers: Timothy Lawlor, Nicole (Vigneau) Marsh, Kelly (Vigneau) Guerriere, John Vigneau and Timothy Vigneau. He leaves behind his eight children: Steven P. Lawlor Jr., Scott Lawlor, Amanda (Curtis) James, Matthew Curtis, Nathan Curtis, Erin Curtis, Katelyn Lawlor and Kristi Lawlor. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren: Josiah, Julius, Alanna, Bella, Aiden, DenLea, Jonathan, Liam, Colt and Jack.
Services will be held privately for immediate family.