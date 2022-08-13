Steven M. James, 60, a lifelong resident of Swanzey, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 24, 2022, with the love of his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born a son to Herbert James and the late Pearl (Lewis) James on May 23, 1962, in Keene. Steven graduated from Monadnock Regional High School with the class of 1980.
On May 19, 1997, Steven exchanged vows with the love of his life, Deborah J. Tommila. They had a simple service with their family and friends at the family home.
Steven enjoyed his time working for Cold River Bridges in Walpole as their supervisor of bridge construction for 12 years. He also worked for Frank W. Whitcomb Construction for 20 years as their supervisor of bridge construction as well.
Along with working, Steven enjoyed many hobbies such as woodworking, camping, cooking meals and going hunting or fishing. Steven took pride in spending time with his family and friends.
Mr. James is survived by his father, Herbert James, of Port Orange, Fla.; his four children: Brandon M. James of Troy; Tyler L. Tommila and his wife, Ashley, of Antrim; Ryan H. James of Swanzey; and Janelle M. James of Keene; his two siblings: Herbert James Jr. and his wife, Tracey, of Ft. Meyers, Fla.; and Laurie McIlvene and her husband, Dick, of Swanzey; along with his six grandchildren: Riley, Ciana, Ayla, Charlotte, Avery and Grayson; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Steven is now at rest with his mother, Pearl James, who passed away on Dec. 30, 2009.
In keeping with Steven’s wishes there will be no services at this time. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
