Steven M. Delorey, 27, of Keene, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his home with his mother by his side on Dec. 17, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 20, 1994, in Winchester, Mass., son of Pamela Delorey and Wayne Mossman. He spent a majority of his upbringing in Keene and attended area schools. Following school, Steven worked for many years at his father Wayne’s automotive business, Mossman Motors. He also worked at Target and 7-11. He had been planning to go back to school to further his education.
Steven was a fantastic storyteller and knew how to make people laugh. He had a great love for animals of all kinds and an interest in dinosaurs from the time he was very little. He loved playing online video games while making friends from around the world.
Steven will be dearly missed by his mother, Pamela Delorey, of Keene; his aunts and uncles: Kathy and Philip Morris of Tewksbury, Mass., Daniel R. Delorey III of Raymond, Patricia and Ralph Flodin Jr. of Alton, William Mossman of Reading, Mass., and Paula and Paul Bonarrigo of Richmond, Maine; as well as many cousins and exceptionally good friends locally and online.
He was predeceased by his father, Wayne M. Mossman; his maternal grandparents, Marjorie (White) and Daniel R. Delorey Jr.; and his paternal grandparents, Margaret (McLean) and Woodrow Mossman.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. All those in attendance are required to wear masks and practice safe physical distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation are requested to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.ALZ.org) or to the American Heart Association (www.Heart.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Steven, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
