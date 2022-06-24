Steven M. DeKeyrel, 73, of Keene passed peacefully in the comfort of his home on June 18, 2022.
Born on Aug. 24, 1948, in Oakland, Calif., to Aloysius DeKeyrel and Frances (Morocco) Zimmerman, growing up Steve lived in California and Hawaii, which melded him into the calm man he was.
In 1971, Steve met his wife, Linda, in San Rafael, Calif., where they fell in love and decided to move across the country to the East Coast. In an unforgettable time period, these lovebirds’ travels created the foundation for a successful 51-year marriage, even whilst picking up a few hitchhikers along the way. With the Rolling Stones, Allman Brothers and Janis Joplin as their GPS, they finally made it to New Hampshire, where they lived out the rest of their days building a family, careers and deep roots.
Traveling always remained a priority in Steve’s life, his favorite destinations being Florida and Cape Cod. Steve had a love for baseball and he was fortunate enough to coach his sons, Derek and Adam, and many other kids through Keene’s Little League and Babe Ruth teams, winning many championships. On the field Steve was all about business. He wanted to see how to get the most runs on the board while also teaching life lessons about winning, losing, honesty and integrity. These are values that remained with his players well into adulthood.
Steve worked at Sanel Auto Parts for 46 years where he made lifelong friendships and relationships within the community. In his free time with family, he taught them all of the jewels of wisdom he had picked up as a young nomad. Some of his favorite pastimes were taking Adam, Derek and his dog “Catfish” hunting and fishing.
Steve is survived by his loving wife, Linda; his son, Adam, and his wife, Kimberley, and grandsons, Cooper and Easton: his son, Derek, and granddaughters, Ashlee and Elizabeth; his mother, Frances Zimmerman, daughter, Natalie, and son, Steve; his brothers, Rob and his wife, Donna; David and his wife, Cory; and Skip and his wife, Debbie. He is predeceased by his father, Aloysius DeKeyrel.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. There will be no funeral per Steve’s wishes. To share a memory of Steve or express condolences, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.