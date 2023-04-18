Steven Lang

Steven “Steve” Lang, 70, of Keene, and formerly of Troy, passed peacefully surrounded by the love of his family after a brief period of declining health in the comfort of home on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Richmond.
He was born a son to the late Zoe R. (Abare) and Harold R. Lang on Aug. 8, 1952, in Keene. He was educated locally at Monadnock Regional High School with the class of 1969. Steven owned and ran Monadnock Catering Co. of Troy for 40 years, retiring in 2011.
He was well known to many as “The Hot Dog Man.” Steve loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends. When he wasn’t with family you could find him coaching his MC Catering softball team in the Greater Keene Men’s Softball League, woodworking or collecting beer steins and ball caps. Steve was also a World War II history buff.
Mr. Lang is survived by his three children: Tracy (Lang) Castor and her husband, Dennis, of Richmond; Daniel S. Lang and his wife, Breda (BJ), of Westmoreland; and Craig M. Lang and his significant other, Jennifer Cutts, of Troy; his four siblings: Joanne Mattson of Euclid, Ohio; Janet McCullough of Troy; Bert Lang of Troy; and Brian Lang and his wife, Pam, of Troy. He is also survived by his five grandchildren: Jacqueline Fenton, Turner Lang, Brennan Lang, Bree Lang and Dawson Lang; along with three great-grandchildren, Harrison Fenton, Cooper Fenton and Charlie Bagster; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Bruce and Gary Lang, of Troy.
A gathering to celebrate Steve’s life will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Troy Community Center, 61 South St., Troy.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Meals on Wheels through Home Healthcare Hospice & Community Services, 312 Marlborough St., Keene NH 03431 (www.hcsservices.org/).
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).