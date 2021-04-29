Steven L. Chickering Sr.

Steven Lawrence Chickering Sr. (Big Steve, Otis, Grampy, Dad), age 61, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at home surrounded by his wife and children after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer.
Steven was born on Sept. 23, 1959, to the late Lawrence “Buzz” Chickering and Judith (Martin) Chickering.
Steve was a lifelong resident of West Chesterfield. He attended Chesterfield Central School and graduated from Keene High School in 1977. He was a dedicated and active member of the Chesterfield Fire Dept. for 39 years, and served for a period of time as a Captain, but his true love was driving what he defined as “his truck” 7 Engine 2.
Steve was a very versatile man and throughout his career he held many different positions. Most recently he worked for Tom Call Excavation, DMI and CE Bradley Laboratories. His greatest career accomplishment was owning and operating Steve Chickering Trucking with his 1988 Mack dump truck for more than 25 years and eventually adding another truck that his son, Steven Jr., drove beside him. During the winter months he plowed Route 9 from the Vermont line to the bottom of Chesterfield Hill in Spofford and took great pride in keeping everyone safe. He made many lifelong friends with people he met throughout his career.
On Oct. 15, 1983, he married the love of his life, Deborah (Kingsbury) Chickering. They built a home together and had two children, Steven Jr. and Megan. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Steve was a genuine person and would do anything for anyone and also didn’t hesitate to tell you what he was thinking. He enjoyed riding his Harley, taking trips to Maine with his wife and family, and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved sugaring and making maple syrup with his family. His favorite hobby was cutting firewood for his family and friends. He also truly enjoyed helping his daughter, Megan, with anything she needed at her preschool, but mostly loved visiting the children.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Deborah (Kingsbury) Chickering; his children: Steven Chickering Jr. and his wife, Collette, and Megan Chickering Pratt and her husband, Ryan, all of West Chesterfield; two grandchildren, Cole and Brooke Chickering; and a granddaughter, Magnolia Mae Pratt, due to arrive in June. He is also survived by a sister, Stephanie (Chickering) Choiniere; two sisters-in-law, Doreen (Kingsbury) Rancourt and Darlene (Kingsbury) Trombley; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Durward and Anita (Abbott) Kingsbury; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends considered family.
A celebration of Steven’s life will be held at the Chickering family home at 115 Poor Road in West Chesterfield on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 2 p.m., followed by graveside committal services at 4 p.m. in the Chesterfield West Cemetery on Poor Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Steve’s name may be made to: Chesterfield Fire and Rescue Association, P.O. Box 95, Chesterfield NH 03443; or Pink Heals, 41 Taylor Road, Putney VT 05346 (jaymeyer062@gmail.com).
To send messages of e-condolence to the family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
