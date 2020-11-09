The last call was sounded for Steven I. Thomas, 64, a longtime resident and member of the Marlborough Fire Department, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, with his passing at his home with his family at his side following a brief battle with brain cancer.
His parents, William F. and Theresa L. (Lampron) Thomas, welcomed their son into the world on May 13, 1956, in Keene. Steven grew up in Marlborough and was a 1974 graduate of Marlborough High School.
Wanting to serve his community, Steven was a 44-year member of the Marlborough Fire Department, serving as Deputy Chief for the past 17 years, and as a Deputy Forest Fire Warden in Marlborough.
At the time of his passing, Steven was working with Smith Medical as an inspector for the past 42 years. He was an avid NASCAR and football fan. He especially enjoyed riding around and hanging out with his son, Robbie. A friend to many, he will be greatly missed.
Steven is survived by his wife of 33 years, Charlene E. (Piper) Thomas, of Marlborough; his son, Rob “Robbie” Thomas, of Marlborough; his daughter, Alyssa Thomas, of Keene; his mother, of Marlborough; his three grandchildren: Kyah Lynne Whitney of Nashua; Isaiah Abdul-Malik Whitney of Keene; and Zakariya Whitney of Keene; his siblings: Linda Mooney and her husband, Patrick, of Marlow; Bruce Thomas of Seattle; James Thomas and his wife, Gail, of Troy; Paul Thomas and his wife, Lynne, of Hampton; and several nieces.
A graveside service with fire department honors will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Granite Street, Marlborough. All are welcome to attend and are reminded to please wear facemasks and maintain the physical distancing requirements.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Thomas’ memory to the Marlborough Fire Company, c/o Chief John Manning, P.O. Box 487, Marlborough NH 03455-0487.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
