Steven I. Thomas, 64, a longtime Marlborough resident and 43-year member and Deputy Chief of the Marlborough Fire Company, passed away at his home on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, with his family at his side, following a brief battle with brain cancer. A complete obituary notice and funeral services will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
