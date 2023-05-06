Steven G. Kenyon Sr., 67, of Sullivan, and formerly of Keene, passed peacefully with the love of his family by his side on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
He was born the son of the late Maria (Jelinek) and Sterling Kenyon on May 3, 1955, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1973. For the last 16 years, Steve and his partner, Sherry A. Lower, made a happy life together.
Steve wore many hats when it came to work — he was the proud owner of Kenyon Logging for more than a decade, as well as working on and off at Keene Transmission for the last 30 years.
Steve was passionate about working on cars and collecting antiques in all forms. He was very mechanically inclined and could fix just about anything mechanical.
Mr. Kenyon is survived by his significant other, Sherry Lower, of Sullivan; his two children: Steven G. Kenyon Jr. and his wife, Joslyn, of South Carolina; and Stefanie R. Kenyon and her partner, Jason Kuntz, of Lempster; and his identical twin brother, Garry L. Kenyon, and his wife, Amy, of Marlow. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Elizabeth May and her husband, George, of South Carolina., Tyler Kenyon of South Carolina; and Andrew Kenyon of South Carolina; one great-granddaughter, Rae May, of South Carolina, and Steve’s close friend and business partner, Kevin Wheeler Sr. of Sullivan. In addition, he is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the East Sullivan Cemetery in Sullivan. A celebration following the service will be held at the Eagles of Keene, located at 115 Church St., Keene.