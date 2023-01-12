Steven G. Kenyon Sr., 67, of Sullivan and formerly of Keene, passed peacefully with the love of his family by his side on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
He was born the son of the late Maria (Jelinek) and Sterling Kenyon on May 3, 1955, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1973.
On Aug. 3, 2007, Steve met the love of his life, Sherry A. Lower. They have been happily together for the past 16 years.
Steven was a proud owner of Kenyon Logging in Sullivan for the past 10 years. Along with being an owner, Steven worked for Keene Transmission as a mechanic for the past 30 years.
Steven was passionate about working on cars and collecting antiques. He was very mechanically inclined and could fix almost anything mechanical.
Mr. Kenyon is survived by his significant other, Sherry Lower, of Sullivan; his two children: Steven G. Kenyon Jr. and his wife, Joslyn, of North Carolina; and Stephanie R. Kenyon and her partner, Jason Kuntz, of Lempster; and his identical twin brother, Garry L. Kenyon, and his wife, Amy, of Marlow. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Elizabeth May and her husband, George, of South Carolina; Tyler Kenyon of North Carolina; and Andrew Kenyon of North Carolina; one great-granddaughter, Rae May, of North Carolina; and Steve’s close friend and business partner, Kevin Wheeler, of Sullivan. In addition, he is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A gathering to celebrate the life of Steven will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from noon to 4 p.m. at the American Legion, 797 Court St., Keene. Burial will take place later in the spring of 2023 with dates and times to be announced later online and in the local newspaper.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).