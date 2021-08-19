Steven G. Ashworth, 64, of Westmoreland, passed peacefully of natural causes at home on Aug. 3, 2021.
His parents, Dorothea M. (Crabb) and James H. Ashworth Sr., welcomed their son into the world on May 16, 1957, in Providence, R.I. Steven grew up in Westmoreland and was a 1975 graduate of Keene High School.
Steven resided in Acworth for most of his life, while working as the superintendent at John P. Larkin Country Club in Windsor, Vt., for more than 15 years.
Steven loved working on the family farm, where he tended to the gardens, fruit orchard and beehives. He had been enjoying life on the farm the last five years being retired from John P. Larkin. His love for the farm started as a young boy working the chicken farm with his father.
His greatest joys came from spending time with his grandchildren. Getting a special treat (donuts were their favorite!) with Ellie, watching Adella on her horse or riding on the tractor with Ezra.
He was the greatest father and will be greatly missed by many, especially his children: Nate Ashworth and his wife, Rachel, of New Gloucester, Maine; Seth Ashworth and his wife, Frannie, of Walpole; and Marly Thompson and her husband, Ryan, of Brownsville, Vt.; his grandchildren: Ellis Thompson, Adella Ashworth and Ezra Ashworth; his father, James H. Ashworth Sr., of Westmoreland; his siblings: James H. Ashworth Jr. and his wife, Julie, of Benton, Maine; Lynn Dickerson and her husband, Michael, of Matthews, N.C.; and Susan Ashworth of Westmoreland; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. His mother, Dorothea Ashworth, predeceased Steven in 2015.
Services for Steven will be held privately by the family at the Farm.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.