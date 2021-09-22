There will be a celebration of life for Steven E. Thresher, who passed away on Sept. 6, 2021, at the Swanzey Community House, 18 Old Richmond Road, Swanzey on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at 3 p.m.
