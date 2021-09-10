Steven E. Thresher, 65, of Uniontown, Pa., and formerly of Gilsum, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, with his loving wife by his side.
He was born March 12, 1956, the son of the late Edwin C. “Ted” Thresher and Faylene Claire (Robinson) Thresher in Berlin, N.H.
Steven graduated from Keene High School in Keene in 1974. He was employed at Super Value in New Hampshire before moving to Pennsylvania. He was employed at Power House in Youngwood, Pa., as a warehouse manager until his retirement.
Steven loved watching The History Channel, playing cribbage, watching and reading the news, and tinkering in the garage. He was a loving husband and devoted father and grandfather.
Steven leaves behind his loving wife, Lora (Burden) Thresher, of Uniontown, Pa.; his children: Charles and Mandy (fiancé) Thresher of Swanzey; Daniel Thresher of Gilsum; and Abigail Burden of Uniontown Pa.; one sister, Karen (Christopher) Landwair, of La Jolla, Calif.; two treasured grandchildren: Cody Thresher of Altmar, N.Y., and Willow Thresher of Swanzey; two Godchildren: Ayanze and Ayianna Sumpter of Uniontown, Pa.; a devoted and loved dog, Buffey; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones.
Steven will be missed by all who knew him. His smile would light up a room and he always had a kind word to say. He never met a stranger.
Professional arrangements are under the direction of LANTZ Funeral Home, Inc., 297 E. Main St., Uniontown PA 15401, where friends will be received on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service.
Steven will be laid to rest at the Walter Harvey Cemetery in Barnet, Vt., under the direction of Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St., St. Johnsbury VT 05819.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
